1 Thing Singer Amerie 'Memba Her?!
12/12/2019 12:01 AM PT
Massachusetts-born Amerie (real name Amerie Mi Marie Rogers) was only 25 years old when she became a huge star after her R&B album, "Touch," landed in the top 10 of the Billboard charts and the super catchy single, "1 Thing," spread like wildfire on the ears of the world.
During her music career Amerie works with a monster list of A-list artists including Jay-Z, Eve, Lil Wayne, Nas, Trey Songz, Fabolous, Usher ... and many more.
Amerie -- now a mother -- will be turning the big 4-0 next month!
