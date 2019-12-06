Takashi in 'Revenge Of The Nerds' 'Memba Him?!
12/6/2019 12:01 AM PT
Los Angeles-native Brian Tochi was in his mid-20s when he took the role of the pie-loving Lambda Lambda Lambda member, Toshiro Takashi -- who wins the tricycle race and mans the gong in the famous music scene -- in the 1984 greek geek flick, "Revenge Of The Nerds."
Brian Tochi was cast alongside a stellar group of spaz stars including Andrew Cassese as the child-genius Wormser, Larry B. Scott as the javelin throwing, Lamar Latrell, Robert Carradine as the leading lover, Lewis Skolnick and Curtis Armstrong as the wonder joint rolling, Booger.
