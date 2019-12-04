'70s Rocker Edgar Winter 'Memba Him?!
12/4/2019 12:10 AM PT
Texas-born Edgar Winter gained fame in the '70s when his psych supergroup, The Edgar Winter Group, released rock anthems like the hard-hitting synth smash, "Frankenstein," and the blues-riffing "Free Ride."
While Edgar Winter played practically every available instrument on stage including guitar, synthesizer, keyboard, saxophone and even drums ... he wasn't alone in the music-making. Edgar also included artists like Chuck Ruff on backline percussions, Ronnie Montrose on the electric ax and Dan Hartman on the driving bass.
Edgar's brother Johnny Winter was also a famous musician and was put into the 100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time list.
