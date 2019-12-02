Detective Mitchell in 'Dolemite' 'Memba Him?!
Detective Mitchell in 'Dolemite' 'Memba Him?!
12/2/2019 12:01 AM PT
John Kerry (the actor not the politician) was in his early 20s when he took on the role as the cocaine sniffing ... rat soup eating ... crooked cop, Detective Mitchell -- who works with his partner, Detective White, to frame the quick-cursing main character -- in the 1975 blaxploitation movie, "Dolemite."
Other notable characters that Kerry shared the big screen with were Lady Reed as the go-to gal and pimp muscle, Queen Bee ... and D'Urville Martin as the club stealing gangster with guts, Willie Green.
Fun Fact: John Kerry was also in the 2009 blaxploitation film "Black Dynamite" as the Chief.
2 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.