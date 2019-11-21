Crazy-Religious Lady in 'Edward Scissorhands' 'Memba Her?!
Crazy-Religious Lady in 'Edward Scissorhands' 'Memba Her?!
11/21/2019 12:01 AM PT
Los Angeles native O-Lan Jones is best known for playing the god-fearing neighbor, Esmeralda -- who warns the well-trimmed community of the evil surrounding Edward -- in Tim Burton's 1990 fantasy flick, "Edward Scissorhands."
O-Lan Jones was cast alongside some sharp stars in the dark film including Dianne Wiest, as the cosmetics salesperson and companion, Pegg Boggs, Winona Ryder, as the high school crush turned granny, Kim Boggs ... and of course Johnny Depp, as the man-made artist, Edward Scissorhands.
Jones also has had parts on other big-name movies like "Natural Born Killers," "Mars Attacks" and "The Truman Show."
1 COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.