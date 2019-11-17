Disney Channel Original Movies -- 'Memba Them?!
11/17/2019 12:01 AM PT
'Memba these iconic Disney Channel stars?
With the launch of Disney+, these faces have been brought back to the screen and plenty of childhood memories are coming back with it.
Movies from "The Luck of the Irish" and "Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century" to "Gotta Kick It Up!" and "Motocrossed" have all the nostalgic feels returning.
Take a good look through our gallery of Disney Channel Original Movies and see if you can remember the faces featured in these films ... Keep scrolling and get a look at what the actors look like now!
