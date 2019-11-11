Singing Tommy in 'Step Brothers' 'Memba Him?!

South Carolina-born Lurie Poston was only 12 years old when he was cast as the sharp singing son Tommy -- who nails his part in the family a cappella rendition of the Guns N' Roses jam "Sweet Child O' Mine" -- in the 2008 sibling comedy "Step Brothers" With Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.

Lurie Poston belted out the tune with his onscreen family including Elizabeth Yozamp as the on-key little sister Tiffany, Kathryn Hahn as the mom who wastes $1,200 a week on singing lessons Alice ... and of course the wild-driving dad who almost kills the solo Derek.