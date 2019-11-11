Singing Tommy in 'Step Brothers' 'Memba Him?!

Singing Tommy in 'Step Brothers' 'Memba Him?!

11/11/2019 12:00 AM PT
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them? Launch Gallery

South Carolina-born Lurie Poston was only 12 years old when he was cast as the sharp singing son Tommy -- who nails his part in the family a cappella rendition of the Guns N' Roses jam "Sweet Child O' Mine" -- in the 2008 sibling comedy "Step Brothers" With Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly.

Lurie Poston belted out the tune with his onscreen family including Elizabeth Yozamp as the on-key little sister Tiffany, Kathryn Hahn as the mom who wastes $1,200 a week on singing lessons Alice ... and of course the wild-driving dad who almost kills the solo Derek.

Guess what Lurie looks like now at 23 years old!

More 'Memba Thems!

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video