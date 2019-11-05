Martin in 'The Parent Trap' 'Memba Him?!
11/5/2019 12:01 AM PT
British actor Simon Kunz is best known for his role as the butler, Martin -- who is really just another member of the family -- in the 1998 remake of "The Parent Trap."
Kunz was seeing double when he acted alongside Lindsay Lohan -- who played both roles of the twins, Hallie and Annie -- and is remembered in this classic romantic comedy for his intricately choreographed handshake with her. After getting wrapped up in the scheme himself, he ends up falling in love with Dennis Quaid's housekeeper.
Here comes the sun!!!
