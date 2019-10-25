Somebody That I Used To Know Singer Gotye 'Memba Him?!

Somebody That I Used To Know

Australian singer and songwriter Gotye (real name Wouter "Wally" De Backer) shot to stardom back in 2012 -- alongside kiwi singer Kimbra -- after his catchy single, "Somebody That I Used To Know," topped the Billboard Hot 100 charts!!!

Gotye went on to win three Grammys at the 55th Annual Grammy Awards in 2013 for Best Alternative Album, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance and Record Of The Year.