Tunnel Boy in 'Phantoms' 'Memba Him?!

Tunnel Boy in 'Phantoms' 'Memba Him?!

10/21/2019 12:01 AM PT
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them? Launch Gallery
Miramax

Boulder, Colorado-born Lucas Elliot Eberl was only 12 years old when he manifested into the role of Tunnel Boy -- who was the last incarnation of the Ancient Enemy before being wiped out by the bio-engineered bacteria -- in the 1998 freaky film adaptation of the Dean Koontz book, "Phantoms."

Lucas Elliot Eberl starred in the creepy flick alongside stars like Peter O'Toole as the super-smart Dr. Tomothy Flyte, Joanna Going and Rose McGowan as the sisters in distress, Lisa and Dr. Jennifer Pailey ... and, of course, Ben Affleck as the sharp-shooting sheriff who saves the day, Sheriff Bryce Hammond.

Guess what he looks like now at 33 years old!

More 'Memba Thems!

COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video