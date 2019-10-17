Little Jake in 'Candyman' 'Memba Him?!

Little Jake in 'Candyman' 'Memba Him?!

10/17/2019 12:01 AM PT
Launch Gallery
'Memba Them? Launch Gallery
TriStar Pictures

Los Angeles-native DeJuan Guy is best known for his role as the neighborhood lore expert, Jake -- who helps save the baby from the fire and chucks the murderous hook onto the coffin at the end -- in the 1992 repetitive horror film, "Candyman."

DeJuan Guy was cast alongside a killer cast of actors including Virginia Madsen, as the researcher-turned-psycho killer, Helen Lyle, Vanessa Williams, as the dog-owning mother who loses her baby, Anne-Marie McCoy ... and, of course, Tony Todd, as the hook-swinging slasher, The Candyman.

Guess what he looks like now at 38 years old!

More 'Memba Thems!

1 COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video