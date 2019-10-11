Ma Petite on 'American Horror Story: Freak Show' 'Memba Her?!

Indian actress Jyoti Kisange Amge is best known for her role as Mahadevi "Ma Petite" Patel -- who meets her fate by getting crushed in the arms of the strongman, Dell -- in the fourth season of the spooky show, "American Horror Story: Freak Show."

Jyoti Amge was cast alongside the stellar staples of the horror show including Jessica Lange as the ringleader, Elsa Mars, Kathy Bates as the bearded lady, Ethel Darling, Evan Peters as the Lobster Boy, Jimmy Darling and of course Sarah Paulson as the Siamese Sisters, Bette and Dot Tattler.

Standing 2 feet 0.6 inches tall Jyoti Amge is also the Guinness World Record holder for being the smallest living woman in the world.