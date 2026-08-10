Rep. Lauren Boebert's Son Tyler Arrested on Child Sexual Exploitation Charges
Rep. Lauren Boebert Son Busted On Child Sexual Exploitation Charges
Rep. Lauren Boebert's adult son is back in legal trouble ... he's been arrested on multiple felony charges tied to the alleged sexual exploitation of a child.
21-year-old Tyler Boebert was arrested Sunday in Colorado ... with court records listing the alleged offense date as January 1, 2024 ... according to multiple reports.
Tyler faces three sexual exploitation charges -- including allegations involving inducement or enticement, possession with intent and video -- along with two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Rep. Boebert tells TMZ ... "I love my son. We take these allegations very seriously and pray for everyone affected during this challenging time."
He is said to have posted a $10,000 bond and was released the same day. His next court appearance is scheduled for August 19.
As we reported in February ... Tyler was cited for misdemeanor child abuse without injury after his 2-year-old son wandered out of Rep. Boebert's Colorado home while Tyler was watching him. It was the second time in less than a year he faced a similar charge.
Rep. Boebert said at the time there was "no excuse" for the incident and that she was "very frustrated."
Tyler became a father in June 2023 ... and in 2024, he was charged with 22 counts tied to vehicle break-ins and property theft, including multiple felonies. He later entered a guilty plea to attempted identity theft as part of a plea deal, with other charges dropped, and was put on probation.