Chud The Builder Released From Jail After Two Months Behind Bars

Back On The Streets After 2 Months In Jail

Chud The Builder is tasting freedom after two months in a Tennessee jail ... TMZ has confirmed he posted bond and has been released.

The streamer -- real name Dalton Eatherly -- was released Monday morning from the Montgomery County Jail ... two months after a judge set his bond at $1 million.

A rep for the Montgomery County Circuit Criminal Court tells TMZ ... Chud posted $1 million bond and he had 10 bail bonds services each cover $100,000. We're told Chud put up 10% of his bond.

Chud was behind bars after being charged with attempted murder in connection with a May 13 shooting outside a Montgomery County courthouse.

As we reported ... cops say Chud shot a man, and he claims he was jumped outside the courthouse and fired in self-defense. Chud also claims he accidentally shot himself in the chaos, and we have photos of him being wheeled away on a stretcher.

Chud is also facing a criminal case out of Davidson County ... he was arrested a few days before the shooting for allegedly causing a scene inside a Nashville steakhouse, walking out on a nearly $400 tab.

Play video content Video: Chud The Builder Taken Away in Cuffs After Nashville Steakhouse Incident

Prosecutors charged him with theft of services, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest.