Chud the Builder Has Bond Revoked By Judge

Chud the Builder was out on bond when he allegedly tried to kill a man outside a Tennessee courthouse ... and that bond has now been revoked.

Here's the deal ... on May 9, Chud -- real name Dalton Eatherly -- was arrested after he allegedly walked out on a restaurant tab of nearly $400. Prosecutors charged him with theft of services, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest -- but he posted bond and was released.

Less than a week later, Chud allegedly shot another man ... and he was hit with an attempted murder charge -- a violation of his bond agreement in the other case, which required Chud to stay out of trouble.

Judge Melissa Blackburn ruled to revoke the bail ... saying it was "Based on what I've seen on social media and Mr. Eatherly's behavior."

Chud's attorney, Jacob Fendley, filed a motion to dismiss the charges against him ... though on Wednesday the judge only heard the motion to revoke bail.

As you know ... Chud was arrested last month and charged with attempted murder after cops say he shot a man outside a Tennessee courthouse.

Chud was photographed being wheeled away on a stretcher ... and video captured the chaotic aftermath of the shocking scene.