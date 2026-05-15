Chud the Builder's Bond Set at $1.25M for Charges Related to Shooting, on Video

Chud the Builder's going to need some serious dough to get himself out of jail before his attempted murder trial ... because a judge just set his bail at $1.25 million.

The controversial streamer was in a Tennessee courtroom Friday morning for a hearing when the judge set the price ... and, if you watch Chud's reaction, you can tell it's not the outcome he wanted. Check out the clip recorded by Nashville's WKRN-TV.

Chud -- legal name Dalton Eatherly -- closes his eyes and drops his head just a bit ... clear signs he's disappointed.

The judge sets hearings, seemingly for next month, and then officers lead Chud away.

As you know ... Chud faces several additional charges including employing a firearm, aggravated assault, and and reckless endangerment ... after he claimed he was jumped outside a courthouse and fired off shots in self-defense.