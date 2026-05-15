Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Reportedly Split

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt have split after months of trying to work through relationship issues following the birth of their daughter, Scottie Rose.

A source tells PEOPLE the former couple is still "working on things," explaining, "They want one another to succeed and be happy." Their source added the relationship has had ups and downs before, noting, "There are issues, but they're trying to figure things out together."

TMZ confirmed last month the pair had been dealing with a rough patch while adjusting to life as first-time parents. Our sources told us at the time they were facing challenges behind the scenes, but were attempting to figure things out together as their relationship headed in an uncertain direction.

Despite the breakup, our sources told us Pete and Elsie remain completely focused on coparenting their baby girl.

Pete and Elsie first got together in March 2025. We broke the news of their pregnancy that July. Their daughter's name holds special meaning for Pete ... Scottie was named after his late father, FDNY firefighter Scott Matthew Davidson, who died responding to the 9/11 attacks.