Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt Share Passionate Kiss at Baby Shower

Elsie Hewitt and Pete Davidson were all "goo goo ga ga" over one another at their recent baby shower as they prepare to welcome their bundle of joy.

Check out Elsie's Instagram post from Saturday -- she's playing a diaper game with her loved ones as the comedian supports her from behind ... giving her a few love taps on the behind before pulling her in for a passionate smooch.

Elsie also shared several snaps from her special day, the first of which showed her beaming in a skin-tight striped dress. Other pics focused on the decor, including a fall-colored balloon arch, woodsy floral arrangements, 2 cakes and a table full of Coterie baby products.

The model and Pete announced their pregnancy back in July, four months after debuting their romance.

Since then, Pete has gushed about his excitement over becoming a dad -- though the pregnancy hasn't been a smooth ride for Elsie. She recently told fans she's been in pain the entire time, and that it is "just getting worse and worse."