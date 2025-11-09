Pete Davidson Returns to 'SNL' to Roast His Staten Island Ferry Fiasco

Pete Davidson and Colin Jost turned their infamous Staten Island Ferry drama into comedy gold on "Saturday Night Live" this weekend ... poking fun at the "money-losing fiasco" that's been haunting them since 2022.

The duo, who bought the decommissioned ferry with plans to turn it into a floating entertainment venue, reunited at the "Weekend Update" desk, and Pete wasted no time roasting their investment. "So yeah, in case you're wondering why I had to do a show in Saudi Arabia ... we're losing millions on this ferry," he joked.

Pete, who's expecting his first child, added, "I assume that's what the article says; I can’t spend $5 on a paywall when I got a kid on the way." He also quipped, "I'm just excited to be a dad and give it all the energy and enthusiasm I never had for this show."

Jost chimed in with, "I will tell you on the other side, I prefer having a kid to the ferry." The two revealed they re-named the ship Titanic II. "We thought the Staten Island Ferry sounded too depressing," Pete said.

Still, Colin insisted things are "going very well," while Pete joked, "If Lorne Michaels has taught us anything, it's that you never, ever give up even if everyone says the time has come and Tina Fey is ready to take over."