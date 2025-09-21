Pete Davidson Packs on PDA with Elsie Hewitt at Eagles Game

Play video content TMZ.com

Pete Davidson and Elsie Hewitt are showing the world that baby bliss looks a whole lot like a cozy kiss on the sidelines ... packing on major PDA and turning an NFL stadium into a romantic date for two.

TMZ obtained video of the parents to be were at the Philadelphia Eagles game on Sunday and while the players were scoring touchdowns, Pete and Elsie were scoring smooches.

The couple shared an undeniably sweet kiss and intimate hug before Elsie took a moment to sit ... sipping some water while Pete rubbed her back, clearly tuned in to her comfort as the chaos of parenthood looms on the horizon.

Whether it was business, pleasure, or just a little pre baby getaway, the duo carved out time for some football and fresh air ... snuggled into their premium on-field seats at Lincoln Financial Field.