Chris Brown Fires Back at Baby Mama Diamond’s Move for Primary Custody

Chris Brown is fighting for joint custody of his 4-year-old daughter ... after his baby mama, Diamond Brown, asked the court to only give the singer visitation.

As TMZ first reported, Diamond asked a Los Angeles court in May to award her legal and physical custody of their kid, Lovely Symphani Brown.

She proposed that Chris only be granted visitation rights.

But, the singer isn’t on board with that and fired back in court docs obtained by TMZ ... demanding joint legal and physical custody. He also said he and Diamond should cover the costs of this legal matter. In her filing, Diamond asked the court to make him cough up the cash.

The paternity battle erupted weeks after Diamond trashed Chris on social media ... accusing him of trying to scare off her new boyfriend, even though he's also in a new relationship. That's when his GF Jada Wallace jumped in and accused Diamond of keeping Lovely from Chris.

But the jabs didn't end there ... Diamond later insinuated she was ready to fight Jada. Yikes.

Jada and Chris are new parents to a baby boy, welcoming him in late April.