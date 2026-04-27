Chris Brown Celebrates After Partner Jada Wallace Gives Birth to Baby Boy

Chris Brown's partner, Jada Wallace, has given birth to a baby boy ... and she's sharing the first adorable photos of her newborn after months of pregnancy speculation.

Jada announced the arrival Sunday night on social media ... posting sweet snaps of the baby and captioning them, "Purest love 💛".

And fans quickly connected the dots when Chris popped into the comments with "❤️ Taurus ♉️ GANG ❤️" ... a message that fueled even more speculation he is the dad. Chris' mother added to the buzz, too ... writing, "CONGRATUALTIONS!!! HES JUST PERFECT! SENDING LOVE ALWAYS!!"

The couple has largely kept their relationship private, and neither has publicly addressed the pregnancy in detail before now.

Fans and celeb friends flooded Jada’s comments with congratulations as the couple celebrated the newest addition.

Chris is already a father of three ... sharing daughter Royalty with Nia Guzman ... son Aeko with Ammika Harris ... and daughter Lovely with Diamond Brown.

Jada's celebrating her baby's arrival ... and in a hilariously on-brand move, one of the snaps appears to show the little guy flipping off the camera -- a very Breezy-coded debut.