Chris Brown Scoffs At Kevin McCall's Crying With Sinister Clapback

Young Thug attempted to play peer mediator between Chris Brown and Kevin McCall's never-ending beef -- a wasted effort because Breezy is telling the world he's been chunked the "deuces" on that relationship!!!

After Kevin's mental breakdown over a $25K payment Chris supposedly owed him on the "Back On Figg" podcast went viral, Thug intervened and told the struggling singer-songwriter that Chris, the megastar, likely had been too busy to address whatever issues they were having.

On the contrary ... Chris had seen the interview and he had the TIME to respond -- and had no mercy for Kevin's crocodile tears, or his money woes.

Chris posted to his IG stories ... "Remember this: you can't walk across a burnt bridge. And you know what's funnier than a troll? A BROKE ONE 😏"

The response may sound harsh ... but Kevin has been gunning for Chris in the public eye recently.

Before the tearful interview went viral, Kevin clowned Bryson Tiller with gay jokes after he gifted Chris a grand gesture with a new Lamborghini for taking him along the ride for his "Breezy Bowl XX" tour.