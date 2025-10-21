Kevin McCall Sobs Heavy Discussing Chris Brown & EBT Situation

Play video content BackOnFigg

Singer-songwriter Kevin McCall came to grips over the fact his Chris Brown credits no longer reap the financial rewards ... and broke down crying on a podcast!!!

The R&B vet was discussing his up-and-down career on the "Back On Figg" podcast when the 40-year-old revealed he's on food stamps -- and whipped out the EBT card to prove it.

Chris Brown is currently on his "Breezy Bowl XX" tour -- even performing songs like "Strip" that Kevin cowrote -- and Kev claimed there's still a lingering $25K he was owed for 4 songs.

He and CB have been estranged for more than a decade, and all the therapeutic discussion proved too much for Kevin, as he collapsed in a pool of his own tears and mucus ... leaving the Figg Community members to console him.

The last time we spoke to Kevin this time last year, he was heaven-bent on making a good impression musically to reconcile with the daughter he has with his ex-GF, Eva Marcille.

He's released a few loosies this year in hopes of getting some traction to stick ... never give up!!!

There still was a happy ending, Kevin's nearly 3-hour appearance ended with smiles and laughs, so he's not letting his financial woes knock him out of the box just yet.