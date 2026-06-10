Soulja Boy's Alleged Email Telling Baby Mama's Lawyer 'F*** You' Revealed in Court

'Who The F*** U Think U Talking To'

Soulja Boy emailed his baby mama's lawyer and told him "f*** you" ... at least according to new court documentss.

The docs, obtained by TMZ, include an alleged email Soulja sent to Jackilyn Martinez's legal team ... and it's laced with profanity.

Per the alleged email thread, Jackilyn's team contacted Soulja after he called her to discuss the paternity suit she filed against him.

Her lawyer wrote Soulja, "Based on your conversation with Jackilyn, it sounds like you both want to resolve the [lawsuit] amicably, expeditiously, and privately." The attorney also told Soulja to have his lawyer call her.

According to the docs, the rapper replied, "F*** you" and then added ... "Stop emailing me, you dumb bitch. There will be no litigation or settlement idk who the f*** u think u talking to."

Jackilyn filed her lawsuit in October 2025, seeking legal and physical custody of their 3-year-old son KeAndre Way ... and she was open to Soulja being awarded visitation rights.

In her paperwork, Jackilyn said she tried to serve Soulja at one of his concerts but was unsuccessful.

Jackilyn claimed to be providing the bulk of support for their son, saying Soulja sometimes "sends me money for our son, after I have begged him to do so" and saying she needed formal orders for child support.

She said Soulja has become "extremely volatile" and is "intentionally preventing this matter from moving forward."