Soulja Boy Arrested in L.A. After Cops Say They Found Gun During Traffic Stop

Soulja Boy was arrested after police say they found a firearm during a traffic stop … TMZ has confirmed.

Law enforcement sources tell us the rapper was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over around 2:30 AM Sunday in Los Angeles. During the stop, officers spotted a firearm in the car, and SB was taken into custody and booked on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

It's currently unclear what prompted the traffic stop in the first place and details about the firearm or whether anyone else was involved remain unclear as well.

Play video content 8/2/25 TMZ.com

We got Soulja Boy on the TMZ Celebrity Tour Saturday outside his store on Melrose Ave, where he hopped on the bus and talked to fans.

SB posted videos on Instagram Saturday night from his birthday party at Los Angeles nightclub Poppy.

Play video content Instagram / @souljaboy