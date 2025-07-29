Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Soulja Boy Buys Birthday Cybertruck, Takes Credit for SeaWorld Boom

Soulja Boy Birthday Boy Born To Make Waves ... Look How I Made SeaWorld Splash!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
072925_soulja_boy_kal
FLEXIN' ON HIS B-DAY!!!
TMZ.com

Soulja Boy is celebrating another year around the sun -- with some shiny new toys and bragging rights for SeaWorld's hot concert ticket!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Soulja Boy in DTLA for his birthday party on Monday ... he copped a new Tesla Cybertruck to stay visible in the fast lane.

072925_soulja_boy_club_kal
TURNIN' 35 AND TURNIN' UP!!!
TMZ.com

Soulja first went viral performing with Bow Wow at SeaWorld last year and now several rappers -- Ying Yang Twins, Waka Flocka Flame, and everyone but Fat Joe -- have been feeling the Shamu love!!!

For anyone taking notes, it costs about $250K to spend your birthday like a boss!!!

Related articles