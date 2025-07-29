Soulja Boy Buys Birthday Cybertruck, Takes Credit for SeaWorld Boom

Play video content TMZ.com

Soulja Boy is celebrating another year around the sun -- with some shiny new toys and bragging rights for SeaWorld's hot concert ticket!!!

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with Soulja Boy in DTLA for his birthday party on Monday ... he copped a new Tesla Cybertruck to stay visible in the fast lane.

Play video content TMZ.com

Soulja first went viral performing with Bow Wow at SeaWorld last year and now several rappers -- Ying Yang Twins, Waka Flocka Flame, and everyone but Fat Joe -- have been feeling the Shamu love!!!

Didn’t know Seaworld gave free concerts dawg…. To start off with Bow Wow and Soulja Boy some heat pic.twitter.com/8Vdyzoo3Co — Doom Coming (@Getthebagcoach) July 28, 2024 @Getthebagcoach