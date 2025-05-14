Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

DDG Reacts to Halle Bailey TRO ... As Soulja Boy Threatens to Beat Him Down

DDG Not Stressing About Halle Bailey Restraining Order ... But Soulja Boy Wants His Head!!!

Published
ddg halle bailey soulja boy main getty
Getty

Halle Bailey was granted a restraining order against DDG after filing a laundry list of abusive allegations on Monday ... but let the rapper/streamer tell it, he doesn't have a care in the world!!!

On Tuesday, DDG said he was "chilling" and vowed to still hop on his daily Twitch channel amid "The Little Mermaid" actress' emergency filing.

halle bailey ddg sub
Getty

We broke the story ... Halle accused DDG of physically abusing her by chipping her tooth on a steering wheel during an altercation, breaking her Ring camera and even breaking into her phone and accusing her of cheating.

halle bailey ddg brent faiyaz texts sub wm swipe

According to the suit, DDG also sent Halle antagonizing texts on Mother's Day after social media posts implied she had jetted off with their son Halo for an island vacation with R&B star Brent Faiyaz.

After the news spread, DDG got plenty of support from online contemporaries such as DJ Akademiks, Adin Ross, Deshae Frost, and even DDG's admitted foe Myron Gaines -- but not Soulja Boy!!!

soulja boy threat ddg tweet blur
X / @souljaboy

The "Crank Dat" rapper inexplicably threatened to beat down DDG when he catches him out in public for allegedly harming Halle.

soulja boy insta 1

Soulja Boy's comments left the internet confused ... considering he was just ordered to pay $4 million in damages for sexual battery and assault of his former assistant!!!

related articles