DDG Reacts to Halle Bailey TRO ... As Soulja Boy Threatens to Beat Him Down

Halle Bailey was granted a restraining order against DDG after filing a laundry list of abusive allegations on Monday ... but let the rapper/streamer tell it, he doesn't have a care in the world!!!

i’m chillin btw.. i have no worries 😉 streaming later on, no days off! — DDG (@PontiacMadeDDG) May 14, 2025 @PontiacMadeDDG

On Tuesday, DDG said he was "chilling" and vowed to still hop on his daily Twitch channel amid "The Little Mermaid" actress' emergency filing.

We broke the story ... Halle accused DDG of physically abusing her by chipping her tooth on a steering wheel during an altercation, breaking her Ring camera and even breaking into her phone and accusing her of cheating.

According to the suit, DDG also sent Halle antagonizing texts on Mother's Day after social media posts implied she had jetted off with their son Halo for an island vacation with R&B star Brent Faiyaz.

DDG and Adin Ross’ reaction to finding out TMZ released information about Halle Bailey filing a restraining order against DDG pic.twitter.com/88DZ8dx7zR — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) May 13, 2025 @scubaryan_

After the news spread, DDG got plenty of support from online contemporaries such as DJ Akademiks, Adin Ross, Deshae Frost, and even DDG's admitted foe Myron Gaines -- but not Soulja Boy!!!

The "Crank Dat" rapper inexplicably threatened to beat down DDG when he catches him out in public for allegedly harming Halle.