Statik Selektah Scolds DDG for Claiming First Live-Stream-Produced Album

DDG boasting to us about releasing hip hop's first-ever album created on live stream has backfired ... DJ Statik Selektah will be damned if any young whipper-snapper will take credit for his credentials!!!

Last week, we spoke to DDG about his new album "Blame the Chat," which he made for fans in real-time and even let them in on the creative control by picking beats and features.

On Thursday, Statik angrily entered said chat and gave DDG a history lesson on his discography -- including his joint projects with Freeway, Freddie Gibbs and the 4 collab albums with Bun B he created live on YouTube!!!

The Freeway and Freddie Gibbs EPs were recorded in 2010 and 2011, respectively, with the first "TrillStatik" getting done in 2019.

Statik argued such hip hop history never should've been botched because the albums covered all the coasts, with many high-profile witnesses ... Method Man, Trae Tha Truth, Glasses Malone and Westside Gunn -- just to name a few!!!

Today's go-to streaming platforms such as Twitch and Kick weren't around back then, but Statik's point remains ... he's got the receipts to back it up!!!