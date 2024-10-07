DDG Sparks Podcast War With Joe Budden After Halle Bailey Breakup

Play video content No Ordinary Podcast

DDG seems to have plenty of time now that his relationship with Halle Bailey has hit the wall ... he's responding to any and everyone who has an opinion -- especially when it comes to Joe Budden!!!

Joe torched DDG's entire existence while reacting to the split, claiming he only knew of DDG for being leeched to "The Little Mermaid" actress ... and now DDG is promising to use all his digital reach to make Joe and his co-hosts live an Internet hell!!!

Damn why Joe Budden cooked DDG like he’s some low level rapper?

DDG was the biggest Creator before Kai central on YouTube. pic.twitter.com/K6zsAnEVo5 — New.Culture.TV (@NewCultureTV1) October 6, 2024 @NewCultureTV1

On Sunday, DDG turned his reach into overdrive on "No Ordinary Podcast" and ripped into Budden for celebrating his breakup, and vowed to surpass the 'Joe Budden Podcast's legacy.

pump it up went gold after 20 years u old bitch @JoeBudden i’m on u 🫵🏽 pic.twitter.com/p09hb9Cu4v — DDG (@PontiacMadeDDG) October 5, 2024 @PontiacMadeDDG

DDG said insane Joe and the JBP don't know how to use Google to learn his career ... he's been a successful YouTuber and rapper for years, and rubbed the fact he has more Gold and Platinum plaques than Joe!!!

LL Cool J told us going Gold at any stage in the game is a win after Yung Miami clowned him, but DDG called "Pump It Up" pathetic and also dug into Joe's testy past allegations with women.

After cooling off on Budden, DDG admitted all the women who are "Team Halle" giving him crap over the breakup are getting grace, but the dudes are getting the guillotine!!!

According to DDG, his public perception is a result of people projecting their lousy lives onto him while they, as unmotivated slackers, lack motion.