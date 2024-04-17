Halle Bailey Still Together with DDG ... Despite Breakup Rumors

Halle Bailey and DDG, the father of her child, have not gone their separate ways and are not broken up -- even though the internet certainly seems to think they did ... TMZ has learned.

The singer's rep tells us Halle and DDG are still together and that all the reports they've split are straight-up false -- point blank. The reason this even had to be addressed is because folks were running rampant with rumors that they'd thrown in the towel recently.

There were definitely indications there, perhaps, was trouble in paradise ... including the fact that they'd recently unfollowed each other on Instagram, which is kind of a big deal in 2024.

Not just that, but people noticed they seem to have scrubbed most of their pics as a pair.

Lastly, there's the fact Halle was just at Coachella last weekend to support her big sister, Chloe, during her performance ... and DDG was noticeably absent, both in shots Halle posted herself and in footage of Halle watching Chloe's set. She looked to be all by her lonesome.

We asked Halle's rep about the unfollowing on IG, but haven't gotten an answer on that just yet. Still, her team is firm and clear with us -- saying they're still going strong, even now.

Of course, the reason this was a huge deal is because Halle and DDG recently welcomed a baby into the world together ... and they were one of Hollywood's most beloved couples.

Halle hasn't posted the kid's face just yet -- but she has been teasing him in a bunch of shots online ... including one she threw up just a couple weeks ago, which also featured DDG in what appears to be a sweet family photo. They were vacationing together, it seems.

Halle also recently included DDG in a photo dump to celebrate her 24th birthday.

The last time we saw Halle and DDG together in public was back in March, where they posed together in front of cameras for an event.