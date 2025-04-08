Boosie Badazz 'Banged Up' in Atlanta-Area Car Crash

Rapper Boosie Badazz says he was "banged up" in a serious car collision in the Atlanta area on Monday.

Video taken by a passerby shows the aftermath -- a lime green and black BMW the rapper was riding in is stopped at an intersection on the South Fulton Parkway in Union City, GA. Victims appear to be in agonizing pain, lying on the ground waiting to be helped by emergency responders. (The tweet incorrectly says it happened in Memphis.)

Boosie Badazz involved in an accident in Memphis. Prayers up for bossman. Looks like he's okay though. pic.twitter.com/W7Mg9bV5o5 — Riggs (@AndreHolliday_) April 7, 2025 @AndreHolliday_

The BMW appears to have been hit head-on, as the video shows debris strewn across the pavement near the front of it. The video also shows the airbags deployed.

The Union City Police Dept. tells TMZ ... shortly after 3:30 PM Monday, two cars collided at the intersection of South Fulton and Mason Road ... and we're told multiple people were hospitalized. Police said Boosie is not listed on the police report, meaning he was not the driver in the incident.

Unlike the other passengers, Boosie made it out alright. He's seen in the video speaking to an officer -- albeit hunched over with no shirt on. He later confirmed on Facebook he'll be just fine.

Reports claimed the "Set It Off" hitmaker ran a red light, causing the accident ... but police confirmed he was not the driver. TMZ reached out to his rep for comment, but so far no word back.

Reporter Loren Lorosa says she spoke to his team, who claim he was in the passenger seat at the time of the crash and later went to the hospital to check on the driver. She said the car doesn't belong to Boosie.

Boosie -- who rapped for officers when he was pulled over in 2022 -- is currently on his "Millennium" tour 2025, with his next stop being in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday.

His tour has been riddled with hiccups ... including legal warnings from Louisiana's attorney general over his desire to create a scholarship for hazing victim Caleb Wilson.