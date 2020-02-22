Boosie's Gym Ban's Well Deserved, Bravo Star Miss Lawrence Says

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Boosie getting tossed from his gym over his transphobic rant against Dwyane Wade can be summed up by Bravo star Miss Lawrence in just two words: Poetic justice.

We got the former 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' cast member and "Fashion Queens" star Friday at LAX, and had to get his take on the fallout after the rapper sounded off about Dwyane supporting his 12-year-old Zaya identifying as female.

Boosie said a few days after his verbal diarrhea on the subject, he was turned away from his Planet Fitness gym in McDonough, GA. The rapper claimed the manager is gay and refused to let him in, specifically because of his Zaya comments.

Now, if you wanna call that karma, Miss Lawrence is perfectly fine with that. He says don't feel bad for Boosie one bit, but he does offer the rapper a bit of advice.

