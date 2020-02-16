Van Jones Says Dwyane Wade Was Courageous for Supporting Zaya

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Van Jones says Dwyane Wade is setting a good example for other parents when it comes to his kid, Zaya ... and he's sure more and more families will follow suit.

We got the CNN host out in Chicago this weekend and asked him to weigh-in on Dwyane revealing this child wanted to identify as a female, and change her name from Zion to Zaya. Check it out ... Van says it was a brave thing to do, and it'll have a ripple effect.

He basically explains that someone of D-Wade's stature coming out in support gives other parents a permission structure to do the same with their own kids who might be in a similar situation. So, in other words, Van thinks Dwyane's actions will carry over beyond right now.

And by that, he means less suicides, less self-hatred ... and a lot more love and acceptance.

