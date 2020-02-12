Zaire Wade Shows Support For Zaya After Announcement, 'My Best Friend'

Breaking News Getty Composite

Dwyane Wade's oldest son, Zaire, is making it crystal clear he will always have his sibling's back ... posting an emotional message to Zaya after coming out as transgender.

The NBA legend appeared on "The Ellen Show" Tuesday and revealed his 12-year-old identified as female ... and shared how his family is supporting her.

18-year-old Zaire is now speaking out on the announcement ... saying "I have been blessed to have my best friend, Zaya with me for 12 years."

"We did everything together...we fought, we played, we laughed and we cried. But the one thing we never did was leave each other behind... "

Zaire continued ... "I’ve told you that I would lay my life down to make sure you are ten toes down and happy on this earth."

"I don’t care what they think Z, you are my best friend and I love you kid, and if it means anything, just know there’s no love lost on this side."

Zaire's always been supportive of Zaya ... and even went with her to the Miami Pride parade last year.

As for Zaya, she spoke out against those who may disagree with her announcement ... saying "What's the point of being on this earth if you're gonna try to be someone you're not? It's like you're not even living as yourself, which is like the dumbest concept to me."