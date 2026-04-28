Big Meech Denies He's the Father of Florida Woman Suing Him Over Paternity

Big Meech is firing back at claims he fathered a baby, and he's ready to submit to a DNA test ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, a woman named Beyla Richard-Flenory filed a paternity action against Big Meech in a Florida court back in December.

Beyla claims she believes she has a "strong reason" to believe Big Meech -- legal name Demetrius Flenory Sr. -- is her "biological parent." She said she has suffered "significant emotional distress" caused by Big Meech's ongoing denial of paternity.

She adds, "I have tried for years to reach out to others in the family. Some believed me, while others did not seem to care."

Beyla said she doesn't want financial support, but is seeking "the truth, acknowledgment, and the dignity that every person deserves." She said she is down to submit to a DNA test.