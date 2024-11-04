'B.M.F.' Big Meech Gets Porcelain Veneers After Prison Bid

But Look At My Mouthpiece Now!!!

Big Meech is destined for loads of interviews now that he's been released from prison, and will face the cameras with a brand new smile!!!

5 Star Smiles President Danielle Noguera tells TMZ Hip Hip the former B.M.F. head honcho came into her Miami office on Friday and walked out with an all-porcelain makeover!!!

Danielle says Meech faced hordes of underlying general issues with his teeth during his time behind bars for drug trafficking ... and the hygienists got him a long overdue deep-cleaning to tackle the problem.

It's been a plan 5 years in the making ... Meech was fitted for temporary veneers and will return next week for the permanent fix ✨!!!

It's been 20 years since Meech felt like smiling ... a 30-year prison sentence will surely make you feel that way.

Danielle and Big Meech’s family go wayyy back ... she has done work on his TV star son Lil Meech, his mother, and his nephew over the years.

We broke the story ... the Federal Bureau of Prisons allowed Meech to be transferred to a BOP Miami halfway house for smoother sailing in finishing up his sentence.