Rick Ross Performs 'B.M.F.' to Welcome Big Meech Back From Prison

Rick Ross wasted no time performing the Big Meech theme song he made 14 years ago to welcome back the Black Mafia Family architect!!!

The MMG rapper celebrated Meech's release all day and shared our story en route to his first live performance of his hit song "B.M.F. (Blowin' Money Fast)" ... the one that goes, "I think I'm Big Meech (Woo!) / Larry Hoover, Whippin' work, Hallelujah!!!"'

As we reported yesterday, our sources confirmed Big Meech was finishing out his sentence in a halfway house in the Miami area -- not too far from Rozay's OG stomping grounds.