Nicki Minaj Targeted in 'Swatting' Report, Cops Respond to Unoccupied Home

Superstar rapper Nicki Minaj is the latest high-profile target of a "swatting" call this week ... as law enforcement personnel swarmed her L.A.-area property Wednesday night responding to a report of a shooting at her house.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... shortly after 7 PM yesterday, the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. received a call reporting an assault at a residence in Hidden Hills, where Nicki lives.

Deputies rushed to the scene ... where they found no one at home, and no issues in the area.

The Los Angeles Times reports an unidentified person called the sheriff's business line -- not 911 -- to report someone had shot a Black woman at Nicki's address, and two people were still at the scene. The call was later classified as swatting.

Minaj has previously dealt with being the target of swatting -- in which a caller reports an incident in order to provoke a massive law enforcement response at their target -- in August and July 2023 ... L.A. County deputies were told someone had been shot at her house, and in the July incident, that Nicki's child was being abused.

The caller in Wednesday night's incident has not been identified.

This follows a tragic swatting event in Atlanta, in which a 911 caller told police a naked woman was being assaulted at a residence where rapper Young Scooter was present -- when officers responded, he ran out the back and ended up tearing a femoral artery jumping a fence ... and later died as a result of the injury. No illegal activity was found at the house. That caller was later identified as a one-time reality TV contestant, and she was arrested and charged with making a false report to police.