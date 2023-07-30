Nicki Minaj Victim of Swatting Again, This Time 911 Call of Shooting at Home

Nicki Minaj’s is the latest in a long line of Los Angeles swatting incidents involving celebs.

Cops spoke to Nicki after arriving, and she was not pleased to see the Sheriff's deputies at her home again.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... L.A. County Sheriff Deputies rolled with lights and sirens to Nicki’s house in the San Fernando Valley Saturday afternoon after a person called 911 claiming someone was shot at the house.

This is not the first time cops have gone to Nicki’s home after a swatting call. TMZ broke the story last month that cops descended on her home after a false 911 child abuse claim.