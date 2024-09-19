Nicki Minaj Teases Fired Atlantic Records A&Rs & Execs: 'UPS Is Hiring'

Atlantic Records announced a huge restructuring on Thursday affecting hundreds of jobs ... and Nicki Minaj has some backhanded bars of advice for the laid-off execs at her arch-nemesis Cardi B's label!!!

Warner Music CEO Robert Kyncl sent out an email to employees forewarning them of the potential bad news -- fuel for Nicki's ether as she burned them in a post on X.

Dear fired executives & A&R’s:



Don’t be mad, UPS is hiring.



Also, feel free to submit your resumes for a job @ #HeavyOnIt. pic.twitter.com/yxay1l6gQP — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) September 19, 2024 @NICKIMINAJ

Nicki invited the newly jobless workers to her label in a taunting post ... "Dear fired executives & A&R’s: Don’t be mad, UPS is hiring. Also, feel free to submit your resumes for a job @ #HeavyOnIt" ... and included a Phaedra Parks GIF to tack on the shade!!!

Some of y'all are stuck on alot of mythology about the business but you truly don't have to turn over rocks to find "the real truth" in this game. It's broad daylight. pic.twitter.com/vitxw80dUa — Naima Cochrane (@naima) September 19, 2024 @naima

She twists the knife in another post -- "They’ve been wanting empty arenas so bad. Obsessed with me while all your friends r getting fired is nasty work."

It's been a shaky week for Warner Music. Veteran exec Kevin Liles abruptly resigned this week and Variety reports there will be more personnel jumping ship as new Atlantic CEO Elliot Grainge assumes his position on October 1.

The UPS reference is a nod to The Notorious B.I.G.'s infamous "Flava In Ya Ear (Remix)" lyrics where he advised opposing MCs to get a day job delivering packages ... and also strategic on Nicki's part.

Her Heavy On It imprint is a conjunction with her longtime label home Republic Records, which also endured layoffs this year, and Nicki's clearly trying to turn the tides to her side.

She's already begun working on her next album, "Pink Friday 3," and the reinforcements would benefit her next moves.