Nicki Minaj's Husband Kenneth Petty Uses Gay Slur in Video, Fans Pissed

Nicki Minaj's husband's in hot water online ... with many blasting him -- and Nicki, by extension -- after he used a gay slur in a TikTok live.

Kenneth Petty appeared alongside Nicki in a music studio when they went live Friday night ... and, while Nicki told her fans not to let people steal their joy, KP added his own controversial two cents.

Kenneth says, "That’s right, especially little f****** or f*** boys," using a derogatory term for gay people used prevalently in the rap world.

As you can imagine, people aren't happy with Kenneth online ... and, many of them are pissed at Nicki too -- 'cause she didn't correct her man in the clip.

Tons of fans are pointing out Nicki has a large LGBTQ+ fanbase, but she didn't stand up for them when Kenneth used the term ... and it's got many saying she doesn't really care about her Barbz.

The couple married in 2019 ... and welcomed a son the following year. Some controversy has followed the pair since after Petty was forced to register as a sex offender in California in 2020 stemming from his 1995 first-degree attempted rape conviction.