Megan Thee Stallion Claps At Nicki Minaj On 'Rattle' Diss Track

Megan Thee Stallion is spinning the block on Nicki Minaj with her newly released diss track ... and even uses TMZ as a punch line to get her point across!!!

On Friday, Meg dropped her new self-titled album, which opens with her previously released No. 1 track "Hiss," and adds a new snake-bite diss track in "Rattle."

Meg gloats on the song's chorus ... "Ain't got no tea on me, this ho think she TMZ" -- and later takes a dig at Nicki's home life with husband Kenneth Petty and their 3-year-old son.

Meg thinks Nicki has too much time on her hands and snapped back, "Damn, bitch, it's been four years/ Worry 'bout your man and your kid/ Your life must be borin' as f**k if you still reminiscing 'bout s**t that we did!!!

The "tea" lyrics were a direct response to Nicki's threats on the closing of her MTS diss track "Big Foot" earlier this year, where she warned, "You know I got a lotta tea I went easy on you."

Meg and Nicki were once on good terms ... they coined the phrase "Hot Girl Summer" together on a multi-platinum jam with Ty Dolla $ign in 2019, but that's since become Meg's trademark.

Play video content May 2024

She and GloRilla just extended dates on their "Hot Girl Summer" tour, another reason to keep the competition brewing.

Nicki’s recently finished her own "Pink Friday 2" tour -- now the highest-grossing tour from a female rapper ever!!!