Trinidad James Backs Nicki Minaj In Megan Thee Stallion Beef

Play video content TMZ.com

Nicki Minaj's "Big Foot" song left a bad taste in many fans' mouths, but not Trinidad James ... Nicki and Megan Thee Stallion's acidic disses represent the spirit of hip hop competition in his book.

TMZ Hip Hop got Trinidad at LAX and got his take on rap's biggest beef at the moment ... fans of Nicki told her the track left much to desired, but TJ isn't validating those reactions.

Trinidad says Nicki's the Queen of Rap and wearing the crown opens her up to more scrutiny than any other rapper ... it just comes with the territory.

Fans think Nicki crossed the line by teasing Megan about her deceased mother -- a direct response to Megan ribbing Nicki on her "Hiss" single about her husband Kenneth Petty being a convicted sex offender.

Trinidad is a student of the art form and says all is fair in war and hip hop -- even if family members catch stray shots. He notes Jay-Z and Nas' historic battle had its share of mud-slinging and fans never gave them half the crap Nicki's getting for her sharp tongue.

He says Nicki can't afford to have her creativity stifled to appease a few hurt feelings.