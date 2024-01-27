Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Nicki Minaj Cracks Joke About Megan Thee Stallion’s Deceased Mom

Nicki Minaj Cracks Joke About MTS’ Dead Mom ... Don’t Come After My Fam!!!

1/27/2024 11:01 AM PT
THAT'S DISGUSTING!!!
Nicki Minaj’s not messing around in her beef with Megan Thee Stallion ... cracking a joke about MTS’ mother who passed away a few years ago.

Here's the deal ... the 41-year-old hopped on the streaming platform Stationhead Friday to take a few more shots at MTS -- the culmination of a day full of back-and-forth between the two rap icons.

HISS DISS

The rant started off pretty standard -- saying Megan threw people under the bus like DaBaby and Tory Lanez ... and she included Thee Stallion's mother in that category as well.

Minaj then expanded, adding, "You better go conjure up your mother and apologize. That's disgusting."

megan thee stallion holly thomas
The choice of words is important here ... cause MTS' mom passed away from brain cancer back in March 2019, and Megan's talked a ton about how her mother influenced her.

Back in 2021 -- while accepting the Glamour Woman of the Year award with tears streaming down her face -- she said, "I want to thank my mom because she taught me how to be the woman that I am" ... so, this Nicki diss was meant to cut Megan deep.

As for why she said it, Nicki seemed to answer that question to some extent ... reminding Megan fans that her family's constantly a "focal point" of criticism -- and she's clearly getting sick of it.

As we reported ... this round of beef popped off when Megan seemed to reference Nicki's husband, Kenneth Petty, in her new track "Hiss" -- making a "Megan's Law" reference that many interpreted as shade toward Petty's legal trouble.

Nicki responded by putting out a rap that got "#Bigfoot" trending ... but clearly wanted to make more of a statement than that. BTW, fans are kinda split on Nickin's comment about Meg's mom -- though a lot seem to feel she went too far.

Bottom line ... this beef's starting to get real nasty -- and the ball's in Megan's court.

Stay tuned ...

