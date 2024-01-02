Nicki Minaj Refuses to Sing 'Starships' at NYE Event, 'I Dont Like It!'

Play video content

The ship has long sailed on "Starships" for Nicki Minaj ... and she's not letting it fly again for anyone, not even on New Year's Eve!!!

Watch in this TikTok clip ... just seconds after starting the iconic 2012 tune while performing at E11EVEN in Miami, the rapper abruptly signals the backing track to stop -- leaving fans outraged as she refuses to continue, but she couldn't care less.

"Hold on. Psych, psych, psych, psych. I don't perform that song no more, y'all," the rapper tells the crowd. With their cries of frustration heard loud and clear, Nicki explains: "I don't like it ... what y'all want me to do? Stupid song."

Thankfully, it was only a brief moment of disappointment for her fans ... Nicki quickly launched into another party pleaser, "Super Bass."

This isn't the first time Nicki's made her distaste for "Starships" known ... telling Pollstar Live in 2020 she hated it, and questioned why she even came up with that song in the first place.

But don't feel bad for "Starships" -- she also loathes "Your Love" and "Anaconda" -- so, it's in good company.