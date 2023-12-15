Nicki Minaj Politely Declines Kanye West's Rushed Request to Clear Verse

Nicki Minaj isn't budging on Kanye West's impromptu request to clear her verse for his upcoming "Vultures" album ... despite his album being scheduled to drop on Friday.

In a new convo with her fans on IG, Nicki softened her tone and told all Ye's supporters there was no disrespect ... but whatever wrapping you put on it, the bottom line is it just ain't happening!

As everyone knows, Nicki just released her long-delayed "Pink Friday 2" album -- which is headed to the top of the Billboard charts!!!

Nicki says she doesn't want to redirect any momentum from her album, so Ye is likely going to have to find another solution to fill the track.

Kanye originally had Nicki rap on "New Body" for his long-lost "Yandhi" album back in 2018 and a different version -- without Nicki's verse -- was played earlier this week at his Miami listening party for "Vultures."

There's no telling if "New Body" is the reason "Vultures" isn't dropping Friday morning, as promised, but fans aren't happy.