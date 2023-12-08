Nicki Minaj Rips Megan Thee Stallion, Iggy Azalea & Latto On 'Pink Friday 2'

Nicki Minaj has finally dropped her long-awaited "Pink Friday 2" album ... and, as expected, she sent plenty of shots in hot verses.

For starters, on the song "FTCU," Nicki gets into her metaphor bag with the lyrics, "Stay in your Tory lane, bitch, I’m not Iggy,” ... a line that's got fans wondering if she's taking shots at Megan Thee Stallion.

Nicki and Meg have been at odds for years and of course, Meg and Tory Lanez have a horrendous past ... a chapter recently closed after he was convicted of shooting the "Savage" rapper.

Ahead of his sentencing, Tory and Iggy Azalea were collaborating on music and even entertaining dating rumors ... loyalty paid in full when Iggy put her rep on the line when she penned a letter to the judge on behalf of Tory.

Iggy even ripped reports last year that she had issues with Nicki, but may change her tune as she's now being used as a punchline.

Nicki's track stands for "F*** the Club Up" -- the same message Cardi B's friends Latto and GloRilla spread on their track of the same name last year ... but it's clear Nicki wants the title for herself.

Fans also note Nicki used wordplay to shade Latto later on the track "Fallin' For You" ... "Picture not listenin’ when I said you would dread that/I mean locs, ho, you’s a chop ho/ I’m number one, y’all go argue over top four ..."