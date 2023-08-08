Iggy Azalea Defends Herself After Writing Tory Lanez Letter to Judge

Iggy Azalea's letter of support for Tory Lanez -- ahead of his sentencing for shooting Megan Thee Stallion -- is triggering an avalanche of backlash, but the "Fancy" rapper says it's totally unfair.

For starters, she didn't know her passionate plea would be for public eyes, but she's doubling down on feeling Tory doesn't deserve more than 5 years for the shooting.

Iggy barked back at her haters after it came out in court that she asked the judge to give Tory a "transformational, not life-destroying" sentence -- a point with which she says many people agree.

Iggy's sliver of mercy for Tory was met with disrespect ... especially when it was revealed Megan herself felt the complete opposite, as she felt her attacker's shown a blatant lack of remorse since the July 2020 shooting.

Play video content 10/25/22 TMZ.com

Before the trial, Iggy and Tory were working on music together -- a project he was greatly excited about when we spoke to him about it, but it never happened.