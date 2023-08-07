Megan Thee Stallion Says She Can't Be In Same Room As Tory Lanez, No Peace Since Shooting
Megan Thee Stallion I Can't Be In Same Room As Tory ... No Peace Since Shooting
8/7/2023 5:31 PM PT
Megan Thee Stallion is still reeling from the Tory Lanez shooting incident ... she says she can't bring herself to be in the same room as him and hasn't found peace.
The "Savage" rapper was NOT in court Monday for Tory's sentencing, despite prosecutors hinting otherwise, but she did provide a statement that was read in court ... and it was emotional.
Meg says she struggled with showing up to court because she couldn't bring herself to be anywhere near Tory, who is awaiting sentencing after being convicted of shooting her.
What's more, Megan says she hasn't had a moment of peace since the July 2020 shooting ... and she ripped Tory, accusing him of making a mockery of her emotional trauma, treating it like a joke and refusing to take accountability.
Megan says Tory's blaming everyone but himself ... she says he first tried to blame the system but is now blaming his childhood trauma ... and she says if he had ever shown contrition she may have been able to heal her emotional wounds sooner.
Tory was expected to be sentenced Monday, but the hearing ran over time and will pick back up Tuesday.
Prosecutors want a judge to sentence Tory to at least 13 years behind bars, though he's seeking a shorter sentence.